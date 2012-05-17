UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares rally to 9-month high, shilling slips

* Stocks up 14 percent this year, seen higher

* Kenya Airways shares soar on Virgin’s exit

* Shilling seen pressured by falling yields (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rallied to a nine-month high on Thursday as they rose for the sixth straight session, buoyed by investors pouring back into equities largely on falling inflation, while the shilling eased against the dollar.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,677.81 points, a level last reached in Aug. 5 when it closed at 3,721.53 points.

The index is up 14 percent this year after shedding a third of its value last year, also supported by lower yields in the debt market and a stable shilling compared with late last year.

Kenya Airways jumped 8.4 percent to a two-month high of 16.10 shillings after Virgin Atlantic said it would stop its flights to east Africa’s biggest economy by September due to high fuel costs and low passenger numbers.

“The rally may have been triggered by news of Virgin Atlantic’s exit,” said Joy Migongo, analyst at Kestrel Capital.

Barclays Bank of Kenya climbed 3.1 percent to 13.45 shillings after it reported a 21 percent rise in first-quarter profit.

On the foreign exchange market, the shilling inched lower and traders said it was likely to weaken in coming days unless the central bank intervenes as falling bond yields weigh and risk-wary investors rush to buy dollars.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 84.25/45, slightly weaker than Wednesday’s close of 84.20/40.

“It is possible to justify any sort of bearish outlook, principally because of interest rates. There is a consensus that the shilling has a bearish tone,” said Raphael Owino, senior manager of treasury at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The central bank sought to mop up 2 billion shillings ($23.7 million) via repurchase agreements, receiving bids worth just 140 million. The bank accepted them all at a weighted average interest rate of 17 percent.

The bank has mopped up 44.4 billion shillings since April 27, when overnight rates plunged after a surge in liquidity.

It sold dollars to commercial banks in the last two sessions, lifting the shilling from intraday lows. Traders said it did not intervene on Thursday.

In the debt market, yields on 91-day Treasury bills shed 131 basis points in an oversubscribed sale to 10.075 percent.

Yields at the short end of the Kenyan government bond curve have fallen by about 300 basis points in the past two weeks at debt auctions due to a build-up of liquidity from debt redemptions and the central bank rejecting most bids.

Government and corporate bonds worth 4.6 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.5 million shillings on Wednesday, with most activity being around the 12-year infrastructure bond, which traded with a yield of 12.8 percent.

