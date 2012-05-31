UPDATE 2-Kenya cenbank rescues shilling after dive

* Shilling gains nearly 3 percent after cbank intervenes * Panic buying of dollars hurt shilling early on * Stocks halt a five-session losing streak (Recast with close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling bounced back from an early slump against the dollar on Thursday after traders cited the central bank selling dollars "aggressively", highlighting the regulator's determination to maintain stability. The bank has defended the currency with a range of measures including very high interest rates since a run on the shilling last year that provoked a domestic political row over policymakers failure to act. The shilling tumbled 1.2 percent early on Thursday as investors rattled by the currency's 15-day losing streak bought dollars in earnest. It hit an intraday low of 87.80, last seen on Jan. 12, before rallying as much as 2.8 percent when the bank intervened to sell an unspecified amount of dollars and mop up liquidity. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.00/20 at the market close compared with 86.70/90 late on Wednesday. "(The central bank) stepped up selling of dollars, which helped the market meet most of its demand," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered. Heavy demand for importers for a globally stronger dollar, coupled with reduced inflows into the fixed-income market as yields on short-term government debt fell into single digits, have combined to hurt the shilling this week. That adds to the global rush out of riskier emerging market assets due to fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro. "It's good the central bank came in, otherwise we would have slipped up to 88," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Kenyan Finance Minister Robinson Githae said on Wednesday the shilling's slide was "temporary" as it was due to banks paying dividends to overseas investors and he was confident the pressure would ease soon. LOST FAITH Traders say memories of last year when the shilling lost a quarter of its value against the greenback have stoked market nerves. That slump saw markets lose confidence in a central bank deemed to have acted too slowly to stop the rot, allowing inflation to surge and the balance of payments deficit to widen. The regulator this year has kept monetary policy tight to support the shilling, while regularly absorbing excess liquidity and offloading dollars. The bank mopped up 620 million shillings via repurchase agreements on Thursday. Trader said the shilling's fall had muddied prospects for a possible rate cut on June 5 when policymakers are set to meet, despite a sharper-than-expected fall in inflation in May, to 12.22 percent from 13.06 percent in April. In stocks, the key NSE-20 Share Index rose for the first session in six, up 0.7 percent to 3,650.85 points, helped by increased foreign buying activity in blue chips, but traders said investors were concerned about the weakening currency. "Foreigners were dominant in the market, about 70 percent, mainly on Safaricom and EABL (East African Breweries)," a trader at one investment bank said. The shareprices of those two stocks remained unchanged. Among the leading gainers on high volumes were Barclays Bank which climbed 1.2 percent to 13 shillins per share and Mumias Sugar which rose 1.8 percent to 5.75 shillings per stock. In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.67 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.87 billion on Wednesday, with most activity on the 30-year paper, at 12.9 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)