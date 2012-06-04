FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 4, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling steady before rate decision

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Most analysts say MPC to hold rate at 18 pct
    * Main share index inches upwards

 (Updates with markets close)	
    By Duncan Miriri and Beatrice Gachenge	
    NAIROBI, June 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
barely changed against the dollar on Monday as market
participants awaited a decision on rates during the next
session, while the benchmark shares index edged up.	
    Policymakers are scheduled to meet to set rates on Tuesday
and eight out of 10 analysts polled by Reuters expect them to
hold the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 18 percent for
the sixth month in a row.   	
    At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 85.90/86.10 to the dollar, barely moved from
Thursday's close of 86.00/20. Markets were closed on Friday for
a national holiday.	
    "Clients were unsure where the shilling is going ahead of
MPC, so they were closing their orders," said Jeremiah Kendagor,
head of trading at Kenya Commercial Bank.  	
    Unlike last year when slowness to act by the central bank
caused the shilling to tumble against the dollar, officials seem
determined to keep the currency stable to keep costs of
essential imports like oil under control.	
    Besides the high lending rates, the central bank has been
proactive in the market, regularly mopping up excess liquidity
from the market and injecting dollars when demand surges.	
    During Monday's session, it sought to mop up 19 billion
shillings ($220.42 million) through repurchase agreements, the
highest such offer in a single day this year. 	
    It received bids worth 9.27 billion shillings and accepted
them all at a weighted average rate of 17.6 percent.	
    Policymakers adopted an ultra-hawkish stance late last year
after the shilling fell by more than a quarter to 107 per dollar
in October, helping to drive year-on-year inflation to a peak of
almost 20 percent in November and causing widespread anger. 	
    Inflation fell to 12.22 percent in May from 13.06 percent in
the previous month. But a bout of currency weakness last week,
when the shilling fell to 87.80 against the dollar on Thursday,
a level last traded on Jan. 12, muddled up the prospect for a
rate cut.	
    "The market was geared for a cut but now its 50-50 because
of fear of currency risk," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at
Standard Chartered. 	
    At the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 edged up by 0.07 percent to close at 3,653.29 points.	
    Traders said activity had been subdued due to a bank holiday
in Britain, a base for many foreign investors at the Kenyan
bourse.	
    Traded volumes tumbled to 17 million shares from 72 million
traded in the previous session, with activity concentrated on
banking and telecom shares like Kenya Commercial Bank 
and Safaricom.	
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.67 billion shillings were
traded, with yields unchanged across the curve, ahead of the
rate-setting meeting of the central bank scheduled for Tuesday. 	
	
($1 = 86.2000 Kenyan shillings)	
	
 (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)

