UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling extends rally, shares inch down

* Govt gets $360 mln in second tranche of syndicated loan * Return of risk after Greek election results also boosts * Shares slip due to liquidity, Co-operative bank (Adds markets close, shares) By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar on Monday, helped by tight liquidity and receipt of the second tranche of the government's $600 million syndicated loan, while the benchmark share index inched down. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.45/65 per dollar, 0.3 percent stronger than Friday's close of 84.70/90. "CBK (central bank) has more muscle in reserves and they are very active in the market. It (shilling) will be bullish in coming days, but we may not get to 84 since importers are also on the sidelines," said Ignatius Chicha, head of treasury at Citi Kenya. Besides aggressive mopping up of liquidity from the market, the central bank got a boost to its hard currency reserves, when the government received the tranche of $360 million from international lenders over the weekend. A senior government official told Reuters the funds were received on Sunday and they had pushed the central bank's foreign exchange reserves to a five-year high. Though the loan will be used to fund a range of infrastructure projects, the government exchanged the dollars received for local currency from the central bank. The central bank, which introduced longer tenure repurchase agreements (repos) after a policy meeting earlier this month, mopped up 5 billion shillings ($58.9 million) from the market in 7-, 14- and 28-day repos on Monday. The weighted average rate ranged from 17.765 percent for the one week repo to 18.00 percent for the 28-day repo. Traders said risk appetite had returned after Greece's election delivered a slim majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. Typically, when the euro gains against the dollar, it moves the shilling as investors buy into assets perceived to be risky in emerging and frontier markets. Earlier in day the World Bank said in its latest economic update for Kenya that its external position is vulnerable to shocks as the current account deficit had soared. It forecast the deficit could reach 15 percent of gross domestic product this year. "This is among the worst external balances in the world and poses a significant risk to Kenya's economic stability," the report said. "An additional external shock, especially a sharp rise in oil prices, would trigger severe economic stress, especially if accompanied by capital outflows." In equities, the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 share index inched down 0.32 percent to close at 3,682.23 points, weighed on by a dearth of liquidity in the market and shares of Co-operative Bank. Traded volumes fell to 105 million shillings worth of shares, from 181 million shillings in the previous session, as the market reeled from the liquidity squeeze caused by the central bank's enhanced open market operations, participants said. "There was no market depth today. We are headed for a very slow week," said George Bodo, an independent equity strategist, adding that lack of liquidity meant that investors were struggling with cash flow. Co-operative Bank shed 15 percent to close at 11.70 shillings per share, after they started trading without a 1 for 5 bonus share issue, traders said. In the debt market, volumes fell to 1 billion shillings worth of securities traded, down from 3 billion shillings in the previous session. Traders said yields were unchanged as the market awaited the sale of a 10-year Treasury bond, scheduled for June 20. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa; editing by Ron Askew)