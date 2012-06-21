UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling breaks 6-day winning streak, shares fall

* Interest rates play weighs on shilling * Central bank stays out of repo market * Mumias leads shares downwards (Recasts with markets close, stocks) By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling broke a six-day run of gains against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by banks taking profits and demand for dollars from oil importers, while stocks retreated due to a fall in Mumias Sugar. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 83.55/75. "We've seen a bit of profit-taking by banks and corporates showing a bit of interest at these levels, especially from the oil guys," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard chartered Bank. When interest rates are high and the currency is on an upward trend, traders carry short dollar positions, to enable them to make money from the interest rate differentials. The shilling had gained 2.2 percent over the previous six sessions, helped by an aggressive tightening of liquidity by the central bank using longer tenure repurchase agreements (repos, and a build-up of foreign exchange reserves. During Thursday's session, the central bank did not seek to mop up liquidity, saying liquidity was well balanced. The weighted average interbank interest rate rose to 17.9 percent on Wednesday from 17 percent on Tuesday. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index lost a third of a percentage point to close at 3,682.84 points, dragged lower by investors who booked profits in Mumias Sugar. Mumias fell 3.88 percent to close at 6.20 shillings a share on a large volume. The grower and miller of the sweetener had gained 45 percent since its 2012 low of 4.45 shillings a share hit in mid-April. "For some people, it was gains of as much as 50 percent," said Johnson Nderi, a researcher at Suntra Investment Bank. Kenyan shares have rallied for most of this year mainly due to attractive valuations and corporate earnings resilience in the face of a high interest rates in the economy. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose for the third straight week to 10.675 percent at an undersubscribed sale on Thursday, from 10.537 percent previously. Government and corporate bonds worth 452 million shillings were traded, slightly higher than the 432 million shillings worth of bonds traded in the previous day. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa)