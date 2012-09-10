FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling holds steady, KenolKobil shares plummet
September 10, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Kenyan shilling holds steady, KenolKobil shares plummet

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held
steady against the dollar on Monday, and was seen firming in
coming days with the central bank expected to continue mopping
up liquidity and importers' dollar demand seen waning, traders
said. 
    On Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index, oil
marketer KenolKobil slumped 8 percent in early trading
after announcing a first-half loss late on Friday with markets
already closed. 
    The company had issued a profit warning but the scale of
losses exceeded expectations, equity analysts said.  
    At 0729 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
84.30/40 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of
84.20/40.
    "We should see the shilling being favoured for now since
demand for dollars is quite low. Most corporates have already
booked forwards or met their needs," said Dickson Magecha, a
trader at Standard Chartered Bank.  
    The Central Bank of Kenya has stepped up open market
operations to soak up persistently high levels of liquidity in
the market this year, using repurchase agreements (repos) to
support the shilling. 
    Traders said the longer term outlook was for the shilling to
weaken, however, with the central bank widely expected to loosen
monetary policy further after a sharp fall in inflation from
last year's peak of 20 percent.
    The regulator last week slashed 350 basis points from its
key lending rate, bringing the benchmark central
bank rate down to 13.50 percent. 
    Inflation fell to 6.09 percent in August. Some
economic analysts forecast the Central Bank of Kenya could cut
the lending rate by a total 4 percentage points before the
easing cycle is complete.
    "The long term cost of credit would see the shilling weaken
a bit as clients increase demand for dollars," Magecha said.
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, shares in the largest
oil marketer, KenolKobil, tumbled 8 percent to 13.90 shillings
after the firm posted a 5.68 billion shilling ($67.3 million)
pre-tax loss for the first half. 
    "Foreign exchange losses and high cost of products during
the period just killed them (KenolKobil). That's why the shares
have received such a beating," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at
Kingdom Securities.
    "They have even stopped capital investments which means
forecast on returns have gone down."
 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Richard Lough and
Catherine Evans)

