UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls vs dollar, shares ease

* Shilling set to fall further on lower interest rates * Central bank repos, dollar sales eyed * Share trading volumes halve (Adds market close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Energy sector dollar demand helped push the Kenyan shilling 0.4 percent down against the dollar on Monday and the local currency was expected to remain under pressure, while shares eased on lower trading volumes. "There is pent up demand (for dollars) as we approach end month, mainly from the energy guys, " s aid Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking corporation, referring to demand for dollars to pay for imports. "The shilling will remain under pressure for now." The shilling ended Monday's session at 84.65/85 per dollar, from Friday's close of 84.30/50. "If the shilling crosses 85.00 the central bank may come in with repos and even (a) direct sale of dollars to support it." The central bank has frequently intervened in the foreign exchange market this year, regularly mopping up excess liquidity via repurchase agreements (repos) and occasionally selling dollars directly to commercial banks try to take shillings out of the system. On Monday, the bank absorbed 10 billion shillings ($119 million) having received bids worth 12.35 billion shillings for the 10 billion shillings it had offered. Traders said lower interest rates in the wake of a record 3.5 percentage point cut in the key central bank rate on Sept. 5 could also keep pressure on the local currency. The cut put the benchmark rate at 13 percent and economists expect further easing. "With interest rates coming down we expect the shilling to come down too. There is also excess liquidity in the market," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank of Kenya. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell slightly for the second straight session, down 0.1 percent to 3,950.18 points. The volume traded, 170 million shillings, was less than half Friday's volumes. "The massive fall in volumes was mainly due to dividend book closure on large caps like Safaricom," said Virginia Wairimu, a research analyst at Suntra Investment Bank. Kenya Airways fell 3 percent to 12.95 shillings as investors anticipated competition on local routes would hurt its earnings. The company, one of Africa's leading airlines, plans to cut hundreds of jobs to rein in high costs. "Low-cost carrier FastJet, which this year bought out Fly 540, is set to start its operation in November and will intensify competition in the aviation sector especially in local routes," said Standard investment Bank in its daily report. In the debt market, 4.9 billion shillings worth of government and corporate bonds were traded, up from 4.8 billion shillings on Friday. (Editing by Richard Lough and Jane Merriman)