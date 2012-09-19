UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling gains vs dollar, shares creep up

* Shilling seen supported by dollar inflows, c.bank * Equities activity subdued as investors buy bond * Investors pile into 15-year bond (Recast with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday helped by dollar inflows from farming exports, and traders said foreign appetite for a 15-year Treasury bond could buoy it further. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, stocks inched up for the first session in four. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.70/90 per dollar, off an intraday low of 84.95/85.15 and firmer than Tuesday's close of 84.80/85.00. "There is still (dollar) demand from the oil sector. But (trading above) 85 may be difficult because there are sell orders from tea and horticulture guys lined up above that," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. Tea and horticulture exports are some of the leading foreign exchange earners for the east African nation, raking in a total $2.5 billion in 2011. Martin Runo, a currency trader at African Banking Corporation, said the persistent absorption of liquidity by the central bank was also supporting the shilling. The regulator soaked up 5 billion shillings in repurchase agreements on Wednesday. Traders said dollar inflows from foreign investors buying into a 15-year bond worth 15 billion shillings would also support the shilling in coming days as buyers made their payments. "The bond sale today is another reason we may not break 85.00. We may see inflows from foreign investors once the sale is closed," Gatobu said ahead of the sale. The auction results showed Kenya's 15-year borrowing costs fell to 12.089 percent at the oversubscribed auction from 12.388 percent at its previous sale in April 2011 as investors starved of long-term paper bought heavily. Meanwhile, Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill fetched a weighted average yield of 9.625 percent at an undersubscribed auction from 8.993 percent last week, the first time the yield has risen since July 25. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index crept up 0.06 percent to 3,959.10 points. "There has been moderate activity in the (equities) market as investors participate in the 15-year bond," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor, rose 2 percent to 17.45 shillings as investors bet it would post higher earnings for the year ended in June. Good rainfall this year filled the lakes supplying the country's hydro-powered dams, improving output. The company's results are expected by the end of September or in early October. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Stephen Nisbet)