UPDATE 1-Rising debt yields buoy Kenyan shilling, stocks fall

* Oil importers dollar demand could weigh on shilling * Kenya Airways shares drag main stock index lower (Recast with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by rising government debt yields which traders said could encourage banks to hold the local currency, while stocks fell, dragged down by Kenya Airways. At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.75/95 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 84.70/90. "Turning yields should support the local unit from an interest rate perspective," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "Higher yields would drain some liquidity and release pressure on the central banks mop up activity. We could also see an uptick in the interbank rate," he said. The weighted average interbank rate inched up to 6.7 percent on Wednesday from 6.6 percent the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose for the first time in two months to 7.647 percent from 7.515 percent last week, a day after the six-month paper climbed 63 basis points to 9.625 percent. A new 15-year bond also fell a less-than-expected 30 basis points to 12.089 percent at a heavily traded sale on Wednesday. Traders said they expected the shilling to come under pressure in coming days from oil sector importers buying a globally stronger dollar as the month comes to a close. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.6 percent to 3.934.52 points. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, fell 4.3 percent to 12.20 shillings, as investors anticipated competition on local routes could hurt its earnings. The airline plans to cut hundreds of jobs to rein in rising costs. "FastJet coming in means increased competition and we have not heard anything about Kenya Airways' low cost (carrier) Jambo Jet. People could be pricing in that information," said Brenda Kithinji, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. In the debt markets, government bonds worth 4.7 billion shillings were traded, marginally down from Wednesday close of 3.9 billion shillings. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)