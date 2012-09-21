UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling flat vs dollar as liquidity tightens

* Tax, debt payments tightens shilling liquidity * Importers end-month orders seen pressuring shilling * Kenya Airways shares extend loses (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday, underpinned by tight liquidity in the market as investors paid for government debt auctioned this week and companies made tax payments. At debt auctions this week the central bank sold a combined 23.2 billion shillings ($273.6 million) worth of a new 15-year bond, and six-month and three-month Treasury bills. Traders said payment of value-added taxes (VAT), which fall due on the 20th of every month, had tightened liquidity in the market as companies withdrew money from banks. "(Liquidity) could be a bit tight on the money markets because of tax and bond payments falling due," said Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.80/90 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 84.75/95. The shilling is 0.4 percent up against the dollar so far this year. On the money market, the weighted average interbank rate inched up for the third straight session to 6.8 percent on Thursday, from 6.7 percent on Wednesday. The central bank was also in the repurchase agreement market to mop up 5.5 billion shillings, but only took out 1.75 billion shillings in 7- and 14-day repos. Traders said the shilling could face depreciation pressure next week from importers buying dollars to meet their end-month purchases. "The shilling may struggle to cross 85.00, but in the long run we could see it above that," Muiga said. Technical analysis charts showed the shilling's support level at 85.00, and traders said if it were to cross that, it could weaken to touch the 85.50 level. On the stockmarket, the main NSE-20 share index dipped 0.2 percent to 3,927.44 points. Shares in Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, extended losses, sliding 5.7 percent to an eight-year low of 12.20 shillings. "Apart from staff cuts, Kenya Airways is still a long way to containing its high operational cost. Competition on local routes by FastJet is also making investors a bit jittery," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini fell 2.1 percent to 11.40 shillings. The company said in August that it expected its full-year earnings to be hurt by weak coffee prices and high input costs. In the debt market, 2.9 billion shillings' worth of government and corporate bonds were traded, down from 4.7 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)