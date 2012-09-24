FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady vs dollar, shares inch up
September 24, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady vs dollar, shares inch up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Market may rethink views on rates
    * Volumes drop at the bourse

 (Adds markets close, shares)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held
steady against the dollar on Monday, and traders said a
potential shift in interest rate expectations could become a key
driver, while shares edged up.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.80/85.00 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's
close of 84.80/90.
    "People may start reviewing their expectation of interest
rates," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank
of Africa, citing a rise in overnight rates, following on from a
jump in six-month Treasury bill yields at last week's auction.
    The weighted average interbank rate inched up for the fourth
straight session to 7.0 percent on Friday, from 6.8 percent on
Thursday. 
    A jump in lending rates, after the central bank embarked on
an easing cycle in July, could offer support to the shilling.
    The bank mopped up 8.8 billion shillings ($103.7 million)
from the market in repurchase agreements, all the bids it
received after it sought to soak up 5 billion shillings. 
    John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation, said
demand for dollars could go up in the run-up to the end of the
month.
    On the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share Index 
inched up 0.4 percent to 3,942.40 points in lower volumes which
traders said was due to debt payments falling due. Turnover fell
40 percent to 314 million shillings.
    Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities, attributed
the drop in activity to a government bond sold last week, whose
payment was due during the session.
    Kenya Airways recouped some ground from its
previous week's fall, gaining 2.6 percent to 11.80 shillings
ahead of closure of its books for payment of 0.25 shillings
dividend per share.
    Shares in Nation Media, rose 1.9 percent to a fresh
all-time high of 216 shillings, buoyed by investors betting that
advertising by politicians during campaigns for a March. 4
presidential election will drive earnings.
    "They expect their (media firms') revenue to rise on
election spending," Mwanyasia said.
    In the debt market, 606 million shillings worth of
government and corporate bonds were traded, down from 2.9
billion shillings on Friday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Stephen Nisbet)

