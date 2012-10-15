FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares hit a 16-month high, shilling stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 15, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares hit a 16-month high, shilling stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shares cross the 4,000 points psychological level
    * Shilling's outlook remains bearish

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's bourse hit a 16-month
high on Monday as investors bought shares on the expectation
firms will perform better this year due to the low cost of
credit, while the shilling was stable against the dollar.
    The main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.9 percent to
4,029.50 points, crossing the 4,000 mark for the first time
since June 14, 2011.
    "There is a lot of positive sentiment on equities. Investors
expect firms to perform better this year after a very tough 2011
due to the high cost of credit," said Brenda Kithinji, an
analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
    Kenyan shares have rallied 25 percent this year as they
recover from a slump in 2011 and have been boosted by investors
returning from a slowing debt market and by interest rate cuts.
    Uchumi, whose shares are the biggest gainer on the
bourse so far this year - rallying more than 151 percent - rose
1.6 percent to close at 19.65 shillings on expectations it will
pay its first dividend in years.
    TransCentury share jumped the maximum 10 percent to
22 shillings after the investment firm said it would sell part
of its stake in Tanzanian tea packager Chai Bora in order to
focus on its infrastructure and engineering businesses.
 
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed
at 85.10/30 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of
85.00/20.
    Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank,
said dollar sales arising from Tuesday's tea auction would help
counter demand for the U.S. currency from importers, stabilising
the shilling, which year-to-date is up just 0.1 percent.
    Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea, and the
crop is the top foreign exchange earner for east Africa's
biggest economy. 
    Traders said the shilling's outlook was bearish ahead of a
Nov. 7 Monetary Policy Committee meeting at which the central
bank is expected to cut interest rates after a fall in inflation
to 5.3 percent in September. 
    "It all comes down to the cost of credit ... if we see banks
lowering their base lending rates, we might see a scramble for
credit, which will feed into the import bill," said Dickson
Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank
    "The rate cut will not be that huge because in the last two
months, fuel prices have gone up."
    The central bank has cut its benchmark rate 
twice since July by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent,
having raised the rate to 18 percent last year to fight
inflation.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 2.2 billion shillings were
traded, down from 4.2 billion shillings on Friday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.