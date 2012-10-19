FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling dips on importer dollar orders
October 19, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling dips on importer dollar orders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* End-month demand for dollars seen weighing shilling
    * Banking stocks lift shares

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge
    NAIROBI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
dragged lower by oil importers buying the dollar on Friday,
while banking stocks drove a second session of gains for local
shares. 
    The shilling was posted at 85.20/40 per dollar at the 1300
GMT markets close, 0.2 percent weaker than Thursday's close of
85.05/25.
    "We have seen a bit of (dollar) demand from energy guys,"
said Jeremiah Kendagor, head of trading at Kenya Commercial
Bank.
    Traders said they expected the shilling to depreciate
further in coming days due to importers stocking up on dollars
to cover their end of month obligations, but cushioned by the
central bank's liquidity mop-ups via repurchase agreements.
    The central bank, which has regularly soaked up excess
liquidity from the market this year to support the shilling,
took out 2.9 billion shillings ($34 million) in repos on Friday,
all the bids it received for the 5.5 billion shillings it had
offered. 
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index rose 0.3 percent to 4,034.07 points as bank
shares rose.
    "Banks are expected to record improved performance in the
second half of 2012 as the effects of the drop in interest rates
and inflation filters through the economy," said Ronald Lugalia,
an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
    "Capital injections and regional expansion are expected to
contribute to the banks' top line too."
    Standard Chartered Bank, which is in the process
of raising funds through a right issue, rose 1.4 percent to 220
shillings, while Co-operative Bank added 1.6 percent
to 12.60 shillings.
     In the debt market, bonds worth 2.3 billion shillings were
traded, down from 3.5 billion shillings on Thursday. 
 ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)

