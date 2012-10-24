FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tea inflows firm Kenya shilling vs dollar, shares rise
October 24, 2012 / 3:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tea inflows firm Kenya shilling vs dollar, shares rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* End-month importer dollar demand may pressure shilling
    * Barclays Bank shares lead bourse up

 (Recasts with FX market closer, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling ended
stronger on Wednesday, lifted by tea exporters selling dollars,
though it was expected to be pressured by importers buying
dollars ahead of the month's end. Shares extended their rally to
a fifth straight session.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.05/25 to the dollar, 0.2 percent stronger than
Tuesday's close of 85.20/40.
    "Tea dollars provided a catalyst for the shilling to stage a
mini-rally," said Bank of Africa in a daily report.
    "(But) we still feel that the dollar will apply pressure on
the shilling as we head closer towards end-month." 
    Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the
crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, bringing in
$1.27 billion last year.  
    The shilling has been fairly stable this year, supported by
the central bank's tight monetary stance that has seen it
regularly mop up liquidity using repurchase agreements. 
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index 
extended its rally to a fifth straight session, up 0.6 percent
to 4,095.26 points, a new 17-month high.
    Barclays Bank of Kenya led the gains, rising 4.4
percent to 15.50 shillings as investors bought its shares on
expectations that it will gain from an Africa business
reorganisation and growing loan book.
    The London-listed parent company, Barclays, is in
talks about combining its African operations with those of
majority-owned subsidiary Absa Group in a move aimed at
accelerating expansion on the continent to catch up with rivals.
 
    "Re-organisation of the Barclays business in Africa is
likely to help it to cut its operation costs," said Rufus
Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities.
    "Investors are also lining up for what's coming in the
banking sector for the third quarter results. They expect their
loan book to improve due to falling interest rates."
    In the debt market, the yield on a new two-year bond
 rose 138 basis points to 12.496 percent at an auction
on Wednesday, while six-month paper also on sale edged up to
10.761 percent at auction from 10.484 percent last week.
  
    Government and corporate bonds worth 3.9 billion shillings
were traded, up from 3 billion shillings on Tuesday.
 (Editing by Richard Lough and Stephen Nisbet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
