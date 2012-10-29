UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling holds steady, shares extend rally

* Central bank liquidity mop ups support shilling * Banking shares lift main share index (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, supported by the central bank's hawkish stance on liquidity. Shares extended their rally to a eighth straight month. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.15/25 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 85.10/30. "Importers' end-month dollar tickets seem to have been filled. The shilling looks supported for now by the central bank mopping up liquidity," said a trader at one commercial bank. "Reserves are also going up which gives the bank muscle to intervene if needed." The central bank said its official usable foreign exchange reserves rose to $5.175 billion, or 4.06 months of import cover, for the week ended Friday, buoyed by a $110 million injection from the International Monetary Fund. The shilling, which is 0.1 percent weaker this year, has been fairly stable against the dollar helped by a tight monetary stance adopted by the central bank in the final quarter of last year to fight inflation. The bank, which has actively soaked up liquidity from the market this year, mopped up 16.6 billion shillings via repurchase agreements and term auction deposits, after it received 16.85 billion shillings for the 10 billion it had offered. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,141.23 points, a new 20-month high and a level last seen in early March 2011. Shares, which are up 28 percent this year, have rallied for eight straight sessions as investors bought stocks, mainly in the banking sector, on expectation that their nine-month results will be better. "The third quarter witnessed lower interest rates and a steady Kenyan shilling and this is likely to pour out into to the fourth quarter and boost earnings for the current year," said Ronald Lugalia, a analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "We therefore expect the key market indices to maintain an upward trend driven by bargain hunting on the back of economic recovery." Shares in Equity Bank, the biggest bank by customers, rose 1.1 percent to 23.75 shillings, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets and which announced a 43 percent jump in profit last week, added 0.8 percent to 30.25 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 3.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 3.1 billion shillings on Friday. DEBT>.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)