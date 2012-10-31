FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, ignores lower inflation for now
October 31, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, ignores lower inflation for now

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Lower inflation in October point to a rate cut
    * Cbank liquidity mop ups could support
    * Stocks rally for a tenth straight session

 (Adds markets close, bonds)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady
on Wednesday traders said, but may come under pressure from
importers buying dollars on the back of a possible rate cut
after inflation fell further.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.20/30 versus the dollar, barely changed
from Tuesday's close of 85.10/30.
    Year-on-year inflation rate fell for the 11th
straight month to 4.14 percent in October from 5.32 percent the
previous month, due to slower food price rises, raising the
likelihood the central bank may cut its interest rate.
 
    Typically, lower inflation would give policymakers room to
cut interest rates further, making it cheaper for importers to
access credit and commercial banks to hold long dollar
positions, which would weigh on the shilling.
    The monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled for
Nov. 7.
    "This could embolden MPC to be aggressive on the CBR. I
expect a 100 basis points cut ... but ultimately it all depends
on the monetary policy," Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at
Kenya Commercial Bank.
    The central bank mopped up 12.8 billion shillings ($150.3
million) in repurchase agreements (repos) on Wednesday, all the
bids it received for the 9 billion shillings in repos it had
offered. 
    The bank has been actively taking out liquidity using repos
most of this year to support the shilling against the dollar.
    "The market is more keen on the interest rate at the MPC
meeting. Inflation would be a strong indicator on what they will
do," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.
    "But if the central bank continues mopping (up liquidity)
the shilling might gain a bit to its 85.00 resistance." 
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index inched up for 10th straight session, adding
0.09 percent to 4,147.28 points.
    Kenyan shares are up 29.2 percent this year.
    "Increased tradable volumes driven by increased investor
interest is expected to sustain the active trading activity and
strong performance witnessed in the past two weeks," said Ronald
Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
    "The banking sector should continue to witness strong
activity as Q3 results keep trickling in."
    Shares in Equity Bank, the biggest bank by
customers, extended its rally this week by 1 percent to 24.25
shillings.
    In debt markets, the yield on the six-month paper on sale on
Wednesday edged up to 10.854 percent at auction from 10.761
percent last week. 
    Government and corporate bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings
were traded, down from 5.1 billion shillings on Tuesday.
 ($1 = 85.1750 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Ron Askew)

