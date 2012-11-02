FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling ends weaker vs dollar, shares slip
November 2, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling ends weaker vs dollar, shares slip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling hits 5-month low in early trade
    * Markets eye policy meeting mid-next week
    * Uchumi shares lead stocks down on cash call news

 (Recasts with closer, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling ended
weaker on Friday as banks and importers picked up dollars in
anticipation of a cut in interest rates next week.
    Stocks slipped for a second day running on profit-taking.
    The shilling was posted at 85.45/55 per dollar at the 1300
GMT closer, off a five-month low of 85.50/70 it touched in early
trade and weaker than Thursday's close of 85.30/40.
    "We saw ...aggressive interbank buying of dollars," said
Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
    Traders said a lower inflation reading of 4.14
percent in October from 5.32 percent in September had raised the
likelihood of a further rate cut at the central bank's Nov. 7
meeting. 
    The shilling has been stable this year, down 0.5 percent to
date after a surge in inflation last year that put pressure on a
group of East African currencies. 
    It has been propped up by a relatively tight monetary stance
that saw the central bank hold its benchmark lending rate at 18
percent for seven months from December and mop up shilling
liquidity from the market regularly since.
    The bank has eased its main interest rate steadily since
July - by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent against a
background of declining inflation and the more stable currency.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,125.74 points led by
shares in retailer Uchumi.
    The index, which is up 29 percent this year, had rallied for
10 straight sessions on expectation of strong nine-month
corporate results.
    Uchumi Supermarkets, the best performing stock on the bourse
this year, fell 2.3 percent to 19.20 shillings as investors fret
about the impact of a planned cash call. 
    "There is fear of share price dilution with the rights
issue," says Johnson Nderi, head of research at Suntra
Investment, adding the price could fall further.
    In debt, government and corporate bonds worth 3.5 billion
shillings were traded, down from 4.7 billion on Thursday.
 ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
