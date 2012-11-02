UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling ends weaker vs dollar, shares slip

* Shilling hits 5-month low in early trade * Markets eye policy meeting mid-next week * Uchumi shares lead stocks down on cash call news (Recasts with closer, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling ended weaker on Friday as banks and importers picked up dollars in anticipation of a cut in interest rates next week. Stocks slipped for a second day running on profit-taking. The shilling was posted at 85.45/55 per dollar at the 1300 GMT closer, off a five-month low of 85.50/70 it touched in early trade and weaker than Thursday's close of 85.30/40. "We saw ...aggressive interbank buying of dollars," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Traders said a lower inflation reading of 4.14 percent in October from 5.32 percent in September had raised the likelihood of a further rate cut at the central bank's Nov. 7 meeting. The shilling has been stable this year, down 0.5 percent to date after a surge in inflation last year that put pressure on a group of East African currencies. It has been propped up by a relatively tight monetary stance that saw the central bank hold its benchmark lending rate at 18 percent for seven months from December and mop up shilling liquidity from the market regularly since. The bank has eased its main interest rate steadily since July - by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent against a background of declining inflation and the more stable currency. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,125.74 points led by shares in retailer Uchumi. The index, which is up 29 percent this year, had rallied for 10 straight sessions on expectation of strong nine-month corporate results. Uchumi Supermarkets, the best performing stock on the bourse this year, fell 2.3 percent to 19.20 shillings as investors fret about the impact of a planned cash call. "There is fear of share price dilution with the rights issue," says Johnson Nderi, head of research at Suntra Investment, adding the price could fall further. In debt, government and corporate bonds worth 3.5 billion shillings were traded, down from 4.7 billion on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by John Stonestreet)