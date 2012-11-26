Kenyan shilling holds steady vs dollar, seen weaker

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, but traders said the local currency could weaken in days ahead due to lower interest rates, which could bolster imports. At 0637 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.75/95 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 85.85/95. "The general trend is still weakening for the shilling. falling interest rates in the market are a major factor," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank. Falling commercial bank lending rates in the wake of a 700 basis-point drop in official lending rates since July could make it cheaper for importers to access credit. Traders said technical charts showed support for the shilling at 86.00 and a break below that could see it target 86.50 with expected lower inflation in November pointing to further weakness. The data will be issued on Friday. "If inflation comes down, we might see the shilling fall further, as debt yields fall and foreign investors stay out," Alubala said. Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills have been falling over the last three weeks on the back of increased liquidity driving demand higher. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri)