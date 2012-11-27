UPDATE 1-Safariom drags Kenyan shares lower after call rate cut

* Safaricom falls on termination rate cut * Exporters selling dollars could support shilling (Adds markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Safaricom dragged Kenya's main stock index lower on Tuesday as investors sold shares a day after the telecoms regulator cut the rate mobile phone operators charge each other for calls made across networks. The benchmark share index fell 0.6 percent to 4,139.02 points, led by Safaricom, one of the most capitalised stocks on the bourse. The country's leading telephone service provider dropped 3.8 percent to 5.00 shillings a share. Kenya's telecoms regulator cut the rate mobile phone operators charge each other for calls made across networks by 35 percent on Monday, which analysts said could hurt the top operator's revenue. "Most guys are taking profits because of the negative sentiment after the termination rate cut, which might affect their revenue," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Safaricom is up nearly 70 percent this year and was the most traded stock during the session with 77 million shares, or 92 percent of the day's volumes. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 85.90/86.00 to the dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 86.00/10. Traders said the currency could recoup some losses it had incurred in the previous session as farm sector exporters stepped in to cash in on its currency. "Exporters especially from the tea sector are likely to come in selling dollars. That could help the shilling a bit," said a trader at one commercial bank. The shilling fell to a near-six month-low against the dollar in the previous session, hit by demand for dollars ahead of the holiday season. In the fixed-income market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.8 billion shillings were traded, up from 957 million shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Catherine Evans)