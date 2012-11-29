UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms vs dollar, shares fall

* Shilling seen firming as dollar demand fizzles * Shares fall for the third straight session (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday helped by the central bank mopping up liquidity as demand from importers for the U.S. dollar subsided, while shares fell. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.85/95 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, compared with Wednesday's close of 85.90/86.00. "We are seeing end-month demand (for dollars) fizzle out. With this, we price in a mild appreciation in the shilling in coming days," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Kinuthia said the shilling would also gain support from the central bank's liquidity operations using repurchase agreements (repos) and Treasury securities. The central bank, which has regularly soaked up excess liquidity this year to stabilise the currency, accepted all the 12.5 billion shillings ($145.5 million) it received in repos bids after offering to draw 14.6 billion shillings from the market. At a Treasury bill sale, the bank accepted bids worth 6.4 billion shillings out of the 7.86 billion shillings it received in bids for an offer of 4 billion shillings of 91-day bills. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Shares Index fell for the third straight session, down 0.4 percent to 4,111.92 points. Kenya Commercial Bank, which said it had picked a new chief executive officer to replace Martin Oduor-Otieno, dropped 2.7 percent to 27.50 shillings a share. The announcement came after the bourse had closed. "It might not have a big impact on the share price. The exit of Martin has been expected the whole of this year," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "Considering that the new CEO is internally sourced, investors will expect continuity." In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.5 million shillings were traded, down from 1.7 million shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.9250 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)