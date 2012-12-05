UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens vs dollar on rate-cut view

* Importers buy dollars on cbank rate cut bet * Diaspora remittances could support shilling * Stocks rise first time in seven sessions (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as importers bet low inflation would give room for policymakers to lower interest rates further in January and bought dollars, traders said. The shilling traded at 85.95/86.15 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, 0.1 percent weaker than Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00. "The perception is that with further fall in inflation there might be room for further laxity on the monetary front," said Raphael Owino, a senior trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. Year-on-year inflation in east Africa's biggest economy fell for the 12th straight month in November to 3.25 percent, a sharper than expected slowdown. Owino said the shilling could, however, get support from Kenyans living abroad sending money, mostly in dollars, to their relatives ahead of the Christmas season. The local currency has been fairly stable this year, supported by the tight rein the central bank has kept on banking sector liquidity through its money market operations. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index halted a six-session slide, inching up 0.02 percent to 4,057.39 points. But Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said she expected a bearish trend to continue as the market remained cautious ahead of a general election next year - the first since a disputed 2007 poll led to deadly violence across the country. "The excitement that characterised the reporting season has fizzled out. Fund managers are closing up their books for the year and they may be out until after the elections," Atiti said. Sisal producer Rea Vipingo led the gains, rising 2.4 percent to 18.95 shillings after it announced plans to set up a 48-megawatt wind farm to reduce its operating costs. In the debt market, the yield on the 182-day Treasury bills fell to 9.080 percent in an undersubscribed sale on Wednesday, from 9.336 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.7 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough)