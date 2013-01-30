UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares climb on earnings bets, shilling steady

* Some listed firms plan to release results early in Feb * Investors expect a good showing by banks * Early release takes account of March election * Shilling's outlook still bearish (Recast with stocks, markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rose on Wednesday as investors reacted positively to news that some companies will release earnings early to take account of elections in March. The shilling was flat against the dollar. The benchmark share index ticked up 0.2 percent to 4412.61 points. The country will vote on March 4 in the first presidential elections since a hotly contested poll in late 2007 unleashed a wave of nationwide ethnic fighting that sent the region's biggest economy into a tailspin. "Demand is increasing because firms, particularly banks, plan to release their full-year results earlier than usual due to the elections," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika investment Bank. "Long-term investors are looking beyond the elections." Co-operative Bank gained 0.8 percent. Kenya Power , the country's sole power distributor, rose 2.6 percent, recovering from last week's dip. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling was at 87.50/70 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the same level it closed at on Tuesday. The shilling is down 1.7 percent to the dollar this year and touched a new one-year low of 87.80/88.00 on Tuesday. "Sentiment is still for a weaker shilling. Clients are hedging due to pre-election jitters," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "They are trying to cover their requirements for March right now. They don't want to get caught if the shilling weakens further." Technical charts showed shilling support at 88.00, but dealers say it could weaken to 89 before the vote. Traders said the shilling could get support from central bank interventions. The bank has pumped in an undisclosed amount of dollars in seven separate occasions this year and regularly mopped up liquidity via repurchase agreements. On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending rate edged up for the 12th straight session to 6.9 percent on Tuesday, from 6.7 percent on Monday, as banks competed for the available shillings. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills fell to 11.662 percent at auction on Wednesday, while 182-day bills rate dipped to 8.065 percent. Bonds worth 925 million shillings were traded on the secondary debt market, down from 973 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)