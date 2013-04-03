UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms vs dollar, shares slip

* Shilling extends gains after court upheld Kenyatta's win * Traders expect the shilling to gain further * Stocks retreat on profit-taking (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on Wednesday, lifted by dollar inflows into the local fixed income and stocks markets where the main index retreated on profit-taking after a surge in the previous session. The shilling added on to Tuesday's gains when markets reacted positively to a mostly peaceful resolution of a dispute over the country's presidential vote. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.65/85 per dollar, slightly stronger than Tuesday when it rallied 0.6 percent to close at 84.80/85.00 after the Supreme Court upheld Uhuru Kenyatta's March 4 presidential election win. Losing presidential contender Raila Odinga quickly accepted the decision, calming fears of a repeat of 2007 post-election violence. "Sentiment is still favouring the shilling. Inflows into fixed income and stocks market seem to have improved," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling has gained 1.6 percent against the dollar so far this year. Traders say more gains are likely for the local currency in coming sessions, as the market took confidence from the authoritative decision of the court and the peaceful reaction to it. In stocks, the benchmark index fell 0.2 percent to 5,019.73 points, largely on investors booking their profits after the market surged 3.5 percent on Tuesday. "The market exuberance witnessed yesterday seems to be fading as stocks adjust lower on profit-taking. Support has been weakening primarily on relatively high valuations," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets, fell 1.2 percent to 42 shillings per share, while retailer Uchumi's shares shed 2.2 percent to 22.75 shillings as the two stocks came off 12-month highs. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 364-day Treasury bills on sale on Wednesday fell to 12.618 percent, while the yield on 182-day bills rose to 10.892 percent. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.04 billion shillings ($35.8 million) were traded, up from 491 million shillings traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)