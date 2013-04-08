UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms before Kenyatta's inauguration

* Corporates anticipate further gains on shilling * Peaceful elections boost shilling's outlook * EABL drags shares lower (Adds market close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on Monday, helped by banks trimming their dollar positions at a time of slack corporate demand for dollars before President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration. Shares dipped slightly. At the 1300 GMT closer, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.55/75, 0.2 percent stronger than Friday's close of 84.70/90. The shilling has rallied 1.5 percent since the March 4 vote, which passed off peacefully, avoiding a re-run of the violence that followed a contested election result five years ago. Market players said corporate clients might be holding back from buying dollars in anticipation of a further strengthening of the local currency. "Positive sentiment is still in the market ahead of the inauguration," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. "Corporates might be waiting for the shilling to firm further before they come in buying dollars." Kenyatta, the east African country's richest man and son of its founding President Jomo Kenyatta, will be sworn in on Tuesday when markets will be closed for a national holiday. His win was disputed by defeated candidate Raila Odinga, who took his challenge to the Supreme Court and not the streets as he did when he lost another vote in 2007. The so-far smooth handover of power could provide a fillip to investment in Kenya, the region's economic powerhouse, although the outlook is clouded by Kenyatta's looming trial for alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court. Traders said technical analysis suggested the shilling could strengthen below its 84.50 resistance level and target 84.00 in coming sessions. In stocks, the main NSE-20 index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,980.84 points, led down by East African Breweries , the most capitalised stock on the Nairobi bourse. EABL fell 4.9 percent to 292 shilling per share. "While support on EABL has been foreign-driven, locals have been active on the sell side after its half-year profit fell," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings ($28.3 million) were traded, up from 2.15 billion shillings worth traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough/Mark Heinrich)