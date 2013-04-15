FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court
Reuters Pictures
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, shares fall after post-election rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Demand for dollars low, shilling seen firming
    * Nation Media Group shares fall due to dividends

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, April 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Monday, with traders expecting the local currency to
strengthen further in coming sessions due to low dollar demand,
while shares fell for the second straight session.
    At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 83.80/84.00, barely changed from Friday's close
of 83.85/84.05.
    "We are seeing very weak demand for dollars at the moment,"
said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa.
    However, Kinuthia said the shilling's 2.2 percent rally
against the dollar since the March 4 election could put the
currency under pressure as importers who had been sitting out
may rush in to buy dollars at lower levels.
    Uhuru Kenyatta, one of the country's richest man and son of
its founding president, Jomo Kenyatta, was sworn in as the new
president on April 9, after his win was upheld by the Supreme
Court following a challenge.
    The peaceful election avoided a repeat of tribal fighting
that followed the previous vote five years ago and bolstered
investor confidence in Kenyan markets. 
    But Kenyatta faces a trial at the International Criminal
Court on charges related to that violence, potentially clouding
the outlook.
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index
 fell 0.5 percent to 4,994.94 points as investors booked
gains on a post-election rally.
    The index has rallied 11 percent since the election and is
up 21 percent so far this year.
    "There is a bit of profit taking now, but overall it looks
positive for stocks this year since the election is behind us,"
Brenda Kithinji, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said.
    Nation Media Group, the region's leading media
house, fell 14.4 percent to 338 shillings per share after it
started trading without a 7.50 shilling dividend per share and a
one-for-five bonus share issue that had previously been in
place.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings
($21.43 million) were traded, down from 2.2 billion shillings on
Friday. 
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alison Williams)

