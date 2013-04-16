UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares slip for 3rd session after election rally

* Shares retreat cumulative 1.6 pct over three sessions * Traders say shilling's outlook remains positive (Recasts with shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday as profit-taking gathered pace after a post-election rally, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.9 percent to 4,947.51, extending its three-session retreat to 1.6 percent. It is up 21 percent so far this year. The index had rallied over 11 percent since the March 4 presidential election passed off peacefully, in contrast to the previous poll five years ago when a disputed outcome led to violence that killed more than 1,200 people and brought the economy to its knees. This time around, a challenge to the result was settled by the Supreme Court, which upheld Uhuru Kenyatta's victory. "Most stocks remained in the red on sustained profit taking," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Nation Media Group, the region's leading media house, dropped a further 7.1 percent to 314 shillings. It had tumbled 14.4 percent on Monday after going ex-dividend and shedding rights to a 1-for-5 bonus issue. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 83.80/84.00 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, the same level as on Monday. The currency has gained 2.2 percent since the election and is up 2.6 percent year-to-date. "We expect some limited corrections every now and then as dollar orders filter into the market, however overall the shilling still looks set for more gains," said a trader at one commercial bank. Technical charts showed the shilling's next resistance level at 83.20 to the dollar, a one-year high, traders said. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.7 million) were traded, down from 1.8 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Trevelyan)