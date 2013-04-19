Kenyan shilling weakens slightly as importers seek dollars

NAIROBI, April 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly early on Friday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers and banks covering their positions before the weekend. But traders said the local currency could firm next week aided by foreign investor inflows into bonds. Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.80/84.00 at 0748 GMT, slightly weaker than the 83.70/90 it closed at on Thursday. It is 2.6 percent firmer so far this year. "We are looking at a little position-covering ahead of the weekend and some corporate dollar demand as we come to the end of the month," said Bank of Africa's head of trading Peter Mutuku. "But offshore interest in the bond auction next week will provide some support." The central bank is scheduled to auction five-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($298.3 million) on April 24. Debt yields rose in the run-up to the presidential election on March 4 because of concerns about a repeat of the violence seen after the previous poll five years earlier. But yields have fallen since this year's vote passed off peacefully. "We anticipate further gains on the local currency to be aided by foreign investor flows," said African Banking Corporation in a daily note. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Catherine Evans)