UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling dips vs dollar, shares fall

* Shilling seen firming due to inflows into bonds * Shares slide a total 3 pct in six straight sessions (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling dipped on Friday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers and banks covering their short positions, while shares fell for the sixth straight session. But traders said the local currency could firm next week, aided by foreign investor inflows into bonds. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.85/84.05 at the 1300 GMT close Of the market, slightly weaker than the 83.70/90 it closed at on Thursday. It is up 2.6 percent this year. "We are looking at a little position-covering ahead of the weekend and some corporate dollar demand as we come to the end of the month," said Bank of Africa's head of trading Peter Mutuku. "But offshore interest in the bond auction next week will provide some support." The central bank is scheduled to auction five-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($298.3 million) on April 24. Debt yields rose in the run-up to the presidential election on March 4 because of concerns about a repeat of the violence seen after the previous poll five years ago. In shares, the main NSE-20 share index fell 0.7 percent to finish at 4,868.29 points. The index has declined 3.2 percent since April 11 mainly due to investors booking their gains after a post election rally. It is still up 18.6 percent so far this year. "The market was a bit over-valued after the post-poll rally. So we're seeing a correction on selected counters," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. "It might rally again on companies releasing their full-year and first quarter results from banks." Fuel marketer KenolKobil, fell 1.4 percent to 10.25 shillings per share, while East African Breweries , shed 1.3 percent to 299 shillings a share. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.79 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.75 billion shillings on Thursday. ($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Catherine Evans)