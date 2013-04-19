FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling dips vs dollar, shares fall
April 19, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling dips vs dollar, shares fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling seen firming due to inflows into bonds
    * Shares slide a total 3 pct in six straight sessions

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, April 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
dipped on Friday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers
and banks covering their short positions, while shares fell for
the sixth straight session.
    But traders said the local currency could firm next week,
aided by foreign investor inflows into bonds.
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.85/84.05 at the
1300 GMT close Of the market, slightly weaker than the 83.70/90
it closed at on Thursday. It is up 2.6 percent this year.
    "We are looking at a little position-covering ahead of the
weekend and some corporate dollar demand as we come to the end
of the month," said Bank of Africa's head of trading Peter
Mutuku. "But offshore interest in the bond auction next week
will provide some support."
    The central bank is scheduled to auction five-year and
15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($298.3
million) on April 24. 
    Debt yields rose in the run-up to the presidential election
on March 4 because of concerns about a repeat of the violence
seen after the previous poll five years ago.
    In shares, the main NSE-20 share index fell 0.7
percent to finish at 4,868.29 points.
    The index has declined 3.2 percent since April 11 mainly due
to investors booking their gains after a post election rally. It
is still up 18.6 percent so far this year.
    "The market was a bit over-valued after the post-poll rally.
So we're seeing a correction on selected counters," said Faith
Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
    "It might rally again on companies releasing their full-year
and first quarter results from banks."
    Fuel marketer KenolKobil, fell 1.4 percent to
10.25 shillings per share, while East African Breweries
, shed 1.3 percent to 299 shillings a share.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.79 billion shillings were
traded, up from 1.75 billion shillings on Thursday.    
 ($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
