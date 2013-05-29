FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Kenyan shilling rebounds on central bank intervention
#Africa
May 29, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-Kenyan shilling rebounds on central bank intervention

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* C.bank sells dollars for 1st time since January
    * Current account deficit could drag shilling lower
    * Shares rise on small caps, seen decelerating

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
strengthened on Wednesday after the central bank intervened in
the market to prop up the currency, selling dollars for the
first time in four months.
    The shilling had lost 1.7 percent since May 21, hitting an
eight-week low of 85.25/45 per dollar early on Wednesday due to
strong demand for hard currency from importers.
    The central bank came in to sell dollars directly to
commercial banks, for the first since Jan. 25, helping
strengthen the shilling by 0.4 percent intraday to 84.85/95 by
the 1300 GMT close.
    The shilling is 1.4 percent stronger against the dollar so
far this year.
    "The central bank might keep selling dollars to support the
shilling if it comes under pressure again," said Duncan
Kinuthia, head of markets at Commercial Bank of Africa.
    He said the central bank's foreign exchange reserves stand
0.27 months above the statutory four months worth of import
cover, giving it leeway to sell more dollars in the market.
    Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves
 rose for the fourth straight week to $5.821 billion
in the week to Friday from $5.805 billion a week before.
 
    Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa, said the
shilling's outlook remained bearish this year on the back of a
widening current account deficit that stands at 12 percent to
the GDP.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
share index rose for the second straight session, up
0.4 percent to 4,987.16 points lifted by small cap firms.
    "The index is only rising on small cap stocks and that is a
sign the market could decelerate," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an
analyst at Tsavo Securities.
    Cement manufacturer Bamburi climbed 2.4 percent to
215 shilling a share, while sugarcane grower and miller Mumias
 shares added 2.2 percent to 4.55 shillings.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 4.9 billion shillings were
traded, down from 7.1 billion shillings on Tuesday.
    At a primary auction, the weighted average yield on the
182-day Treasury bill fell to 8.840 percent, while that on the
364-day bill dropped to 9.430 percent. 
    
 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
