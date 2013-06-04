FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on tea sector inflows, shares dip
June 4, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on tea sector inflows, shares dip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shilling gains against a globally weaker dollar
    * Safaricom shares drag main stock index lower

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, June 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling ended
firmer on Tuesday helped by tea exporters selling foreign
currency and a relatively weaker dollar globally. Shares dipped
for the second session.
    At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 85.05/15 per dollar, firmer than the 85.10/30 closing levels
of the two previous sessions.
    Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank, noted some tea
proceeds later in the session and said with reduced end-of-month
dollar demand "we should see some strengthening on the
shilling."
    Tea is Kenya's leading foreign currency earner and is sold
in the port city of Mombasa every Monday and Tuesday. Exporters
typically then convert their earnings into shillings to pay
farmers and cover operational expenses.
    In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index inched 0.03
per cent lower to 4,985.48 points, dragged down by shares in 
mobile phone service provider and most traded stock Safaricom
.
    Safaricom fell 1.4 percent to 7.10 shillings a share as
investors took profit on a post-result rally. It accounted for
80 percent of the session's traded volume.
    Bonds worth 6.3 billion shillings ($74 million) were traded,
lower than the 10.3 billion shillings exchanged on Monday.
 ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
