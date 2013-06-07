UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares fall, frustrated by 5,000 barrier, shilling steady

* Investors frustrated by bourse's 5,000-point barrier * Shilling seen firming a new government sets to work (Recast with stocks, shilling closer) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 7 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares fell on Friday as investors reacted to the benchmark index's failure once again to break the psychological 5,000 point barrier, while the shilling ended steady. The benchmark NSE-20 share index dropped 0.5 percent to 4,962.66 points. "The market is getting fatigued after getting stuck below 5,000 point for the last two weeks," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. "I expect more downward pressure going forward. Most counters are over-valued and might start declining." Oil marketer KenolKobil fell 3.4 percent to 10 shillings a share, while retailer Uchumi shed 1.2 percent to 20.50 shillings per share. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed steady on Friday and traders expected it to firm on dollar inflows as foreigners target local assets. "Markets are beginning to wake up to the prospect of the government getting to work," said Raphael Owino, assistant general Treasury manager at Commercial Bank of Africa, referring to a lull in economic activity in the run-up and immediately after March's election. Finance Secretary Henry Rotich said on Friday the $35 billion economy was on course to grow at 5.6 percent this year from 4.6 percent before, spurred by renewed confidence after the vote passed off smoothly. The shilling closed at 84.80/85.00 the same level it closed at on Thursday. The shilling has gained 1.5 percent this year, tracking improved sentiment in the market after the vote. In debt, bonds worth 7.7 billion shilling ($90.7 million)were traded, same amount as Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)