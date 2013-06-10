FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Banks drag Kenyan shares lower, shilling steady
June 10, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Banks drag Kenyan shares lower, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Banks lead stocks down as good Q1 performance wears-off
    * Kenya Airways falls on expected lower FY earnings
    * Shilling seen firming on reduced dollar demand

 (Updates with shares)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, June 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares slipped further
on Monday led down by banking stocks as investors exited after
the first quarter reporting season ended, while the shilling was
steady.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped 0.1 percent
to 4,957.08 points.
     Kenyan shares have rallied 20 percent so far this year,
lifted by foreign investors returning to the bourse after a
peaceful election in March, with most bank stocks climbing.
    "The upward potential on banking stocks is very slim after
the post-election rally. The first-half euphoria has already
been priced in," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo
Securities.
    Barclays Bank shed 2 percent to close at 17.50
shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the
countries largest bank by assets, fell 1.2 percent to 40.50
shillings.
    National carrier and one of Africa's leading airlines Kenya
Airways dropped 1.8 percent to 10.80 shillings a share
ahead of its full-year results announcement expected on Friday.
    In November, the airline issued a profit warning for its
full-year performance. 
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
84.85/85.05 per dollar at 1300 GMT, barely changed from Friday's
close of 84.80/85.00.
    Traders said they expected the currency to firm slightly in
the sessions ahead due to lower demand for dollars from
importers.
    "Demand for dollars is slowing down, while the supply side
has remained consistent," said Peter Mutuku, head of markets at
Bank of Africa.
    Traders said they expected the shilling to firm towards the
84.60 resistance level this week. The shilling has gained 1.5
percent this year, tracking improved sentiment in the market
after the election.
    In debt markets, bonds worth 4.7 billion shillings ($55.4
million)were traded, up from 3.7 billion shilling exchanged on
Friday.
 ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

