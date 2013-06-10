UPDATE 1-Banks drag Kenyan shares lower, shilling steady

* Banks lead stocks down as good Q1 performance wears-off * Kenya Airways falls on expected lower FY earnings * Shilling seen firming on reduced dollar demand (Updates with shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares slipped further on Monday led down by banking stocks as investors exited after the first quarter reporting season ended, while the shilling was steady. The benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,957.08 points. Kenyan shares have rallied 20 percent so far this year, lifted by foreign investors returning to the bourse after a peaceful election in March, with most bank stocks climbing. "The upward potential on banking stocks is very slim after the post-election rally. The first-half euphoria has already been priced in," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Barclays Bank shed 2 percent to close at 17.50 shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the countries largest bank by assets, fell 1.2 percent to 40.50 shillings. National carrier and one of Africa's leading airlines Kenya Airways dropped 1.8 percent to 10.80 shillings a share ahead of its full-year results announcement expected on Friday. In November, the airline issued a profit warning for its full-year performance. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 84.85/85.05 per dollar at 1300 GMT, barely changed from Friday's close of 84.80/85.00. Traders said they expected the currency to firm slightly in the sessions ahead due to lower demand for dollars from importers. "Demand for dollars is slowing down, while the supply side has remained consistent," said Peter Mutuku, head of markets at Bank of Africa. Traders said they expected the shilling to firm towards the 84.60 resistance level this week. The shilling has gained 1.5 percent this year, tracking improved sentiment in the market after the election. In debt markets, bonds worth 4.7 billion shillings ($55.4 million)were traded, up from 3.7 billion shilling exchanged on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)