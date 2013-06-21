UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling dips on month-end dollar orders, shares slip

* Shilling seen pressured by importers buying dollars * Central bank could sell dollars to support shilling * Large capitalised stocks weigh down main share index (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday as importers bought dollars to meet end-month payments for their supplies, while shares broke a two-session rally. The shilling was posted at 85.85/95 to the dollar by the 1300 GMT market close, weaker than Thursday's close of 85.65/85. The currency has weakened 1.2 percent since east Africa's biggest economy proposed to introduce a capital gains tax last Thursday. That move coincided with a broad sell-off of emerging market assets over the U.S. Federal Reserve's hints that it will soon end its bond-buying stimulus programme. The shilling is still 0.5 percent stronger so far this year. "Towards end-month we're going to have more demand than supply as importers come in to buy dollars," said a trader at one commercial bank. However, traders said the central bank could intervene to sell dollars if the shilling fell past the 86.00 support level. "We may see the shilling break the 86.00 level," said Bank of Africa in a daily note. "However, the central bank is expected to remain vigilant should the shilling's depreciation gather unusual pace." In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index lost 0.1 percent to 4,706.80 points, dragged lower by profit-taking on market heavyweights. Equity Bank, the country's largest by assets, dropped 3.7 percent to 32.50 shillings, while mobile phone services company Safaricom shed 2.2 percent to 6.75 shillings. The two stocks accounted for 70 percent of Friday's traded volume. In the debt market, bonds worth 3.9 billion shillings ($45.5 million) were traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.7200 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Stephen Nisbet)