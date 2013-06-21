FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling dips on month-end dollar orders, shares slip
#Africa
June 21, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling dips on month-end dollar orders, shares slip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling seen pressured by importers buying dollars
    * Central bank could sell dollars to support shilling
    * Large capitalised stocks weigh down main share index

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Friday as importers bought dollars to meet end-month
payments for their supplies, while shares broke a two-session
rally.
    The shilling was posted at 85.85/95 to the dollar by the
1300 GMT market close, weaker than Thursday's close of 85.65/85.
    The currency has weakened 1.2 percent since east Africa's
biggest economy proposed to introduce a capital gains tax last
Thursday. That move coincided with a broad sell-off of emerging
market assets over the U.S. Federal Reserve's hints that it will
soon end its bond-buying stimulus programme.
    The shilling is still 0.5 percent stronger so far this year.
    "Towards end-month we're going to have more demand than
supply as importers come in to buy dollars," said a trader at
one commercial bank.   
    However, traders said the central bank could intervene to
sell dollars if the shilling fell past the 86.00 support level. 
    "We may see the shilling break the 86.00 level," said Bank
of Africa in a daily note. "However, the central bank is
expected to remain vigilant should the shilling's depreciation
gather unusual pace."
    In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index lost 0.1
percent to 4,706.80 points, dragged lower by profit-taking on
market heavyweights.
    Equity Bank, the country's largest by assets,
dropped 3.7 percent to 32.50 shillings, while mobile phone
services company Safaricom shed 2.2 percent to 6.75
shillings.
    The two stocks accounted for 70 percent of Friday's traded
volume.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 3.9 billion shillings ($45.5
million) were traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings on Thursday.
 ($1 = 85.7200 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia and Stephen Nisbet)

