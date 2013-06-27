FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares extend bear run, shilling steady
June 27, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares extend bear run, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Main share index down 8.1 pct in June on profit taking
    * Investors shift to debt market for higher returns
    * Shilling eyes central bank rate decision for direction

 (Recast with stocks, shilling's close)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares fell for the
fifth straight session on Thursday as investors booked gains on
this year's rally and shifted interest to the debt market, while
the shilling was steady.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.4 percent
to 4,584.50 points.
    The index has lost 8.1 percent since the start of June,
driven by profit-taking, concerns over the end of the U.S.
stimulus programme and jitters about a government plan to
re-introduce capital gains tax. It is up 11 percent on the year.
    Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said high
subscriptions at Wednesday's bond sale could have starved the
equities market of liquidity.
    The central bank said it received bids worth a total 32.1
billion shillings ($373.5 million) for the five- and 10-year
bonds on offer worth a total of 20 billion shillings, and
accepted 25.0 billion shillings. 
    "The market remains bearish as rising bond yields weaken
short-term prospects for equities," Atiti said. "Yields on the
recently issued bonds came in at nearly 100 basis points above
market average."
    East African Breweries, dropped 2.7 percent to 320
shilling a share, while mobile service company Safaricom
 fell 2.3 percent to 6.50 shilling. The two firms have
the largest capitalisation on the Nairobi bourse.
    In foreign exchange, the shilling ended at
85.90/86.10 per dollar at 0758 GMT, barely changed from
Wednesday's close of 85.95/86.15.
    Currency traders said the market was also gearing up for the
central bank's rate decision on July 9.
    The Central Bank of Kenya cut its key lending rate by a
bigger-than-expected 100 basis points to 8.50 percent in May and
market players said a bearish local currency and inflationary
risks might point to a hold this time around.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 4.3 billion shillings were
traded, up from 3.8 billion shillings on Wednesday.   
 ($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings)

 (editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
