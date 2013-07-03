FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips as oil importers buy dlr, shares halt slide
#Africa
July 3, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips as oil importers buy dlr, shares halt slide

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Oil importers, stronger dollar weigh down shilling
    * Shilling seen in tight range before rate decision
    * Equity Bank, Uchumi shares rise on foreign buys

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Wednesday, weighed down by oil importers buying the
dollar, while Nairobi shares halted a two-session slide.
    The shilling was posted at 86.10/30 to the dollar at the
1300 GMT market close, down from Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00.
    "There was some pent-up (dollar) demand from the oil guys
that's coming in now. The dollar has also strengthened against
major currencies," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking
Corporation.
    The shilling remained within its recent range of 85.70-86.20
per dollar, which technical charts suggest could hold at least
for the next week.
    Traders said the shilling could get support from tighter
liquidity in the money markets and cautious trading before a
July 9 central bank rate-setting meeting.
    The weighted average rate on the overnight borrowing market
rose to 8.4752 percent on Tuesday from 8.0254 percent on Monday.
 
    The Central Bank of Kenya cut its key lending rate
 by 100 basis points to 8.50 percent at its meeting
in May, and market participants said inflationary risks might
point to no change this time around.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
share index was flat on Wednesday at 4,562.83 points,
after dropping for two sessions.
    Retailer Uchumi Supermarket gained 2.9 percent to
19.70 shillings a share, while Equity Bank, the
country's largest bank customers, climbed 0.8 percent to 31.50
shillings.
    "Foreign trades accounted for 63 percent of the market
turnover and they were heavy on the buy side of Equity and
Uchumi," said NIC Securities in a market close note.
    In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the
182-day Treasury bill rose to 6.0 percent, while the rate on the
364-day bill was unchanged at 8.356 percent in an
undersubscribed primary sale. 
    Traders said demand for the bills had suffered after yields
fell below the money markets interest rates. 
    In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.1 billion
shillings ($24.5 million) were traded, up from 1.4 billion
shillings on Tuesday.
 ($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
