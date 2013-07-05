FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits four-month low, shares rise
#Africa
July 5, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits four-month low, shares rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Importers buy dollars expecting further gains
    * Markets see central bank holding key rate
    * Shares bought on hopes of strong first-half earnings

 (Updates shilling, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling hit a
four-month low on Friday as nervous importers bought dollars,
betting that the U.S. currency could strengthen further, and
shares edged up for a third straight session.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.50/70 per dollar, a level last reached on March
11 and 0.4 percent weaker than Thursday's close of 86.20/30.
    The dollar jumped to near a three-year high against other
major currencies on Friday after a strong rise in U.S. payrolls
in June raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon
start curtailing its monetary stimulus. 
    "We've seen some panicky dollar buying by importers. They
are not sure where it (dollar gaining) is going to stop," said a
trader at one commercial bank.
    Traders said that liquidity was becoming tighter in a local
market that widely expects the central bank to hold its key
lending rate at 8.5 percent at Tuesday's monetary policy
meeting.
    On the overnight borrowing market, the weighted average
interbank lending rate rose for the eighth straight session to
9.2704 percent from 8.9648 percent previously. 
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
share index added 0.2 percent to 4,585.42 points.
    Traders said they expected the index to rise in the coming
session on the back of increased demand as investors bought
stocks of companies they expect to release good half-year
results.
    "Support has increased across the market as investors book
positions ahead of the interim reporting period," said Ronald
Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
    In the debt market, securities worth 2.3 billion shillings
were traded, down from 3.6 billion shillings on Thursday.    
 (Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
