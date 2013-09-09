UPDATE 1-Safaricom drives Kenyan shares higher, shilling steady

By Drazen Jorgic NAIROBI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rose for the fourth session in a row on Monday, led by top telecoms operator Safaricom, which closed 2.5 percent higher as investors bought the stock ahead of a dividend payment. The benchmark NSE-20 share index gained 0.3 percent to 4,722.89 points. The index has recovered after two weeks of falls as investors booked profits after companies' half-year results. Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , closed at 8.05 shillings and accounted for 47 percent of all the shares traded on the Nairobi bourse. Analysts said investors were buying Safaricom, which is up 61 percent this year, before Thursday, when new shareholders will become ineligible for dividend payouts. The telecoms firm, which is Kenya's biggest by market value, has a yield of 4 percent. "Investors who are looking to book the dividends are coming in now," said Faith Atiti, analyst at NIC Securities. Kenya Power, the country's electricity distributor, also saw its shares rise 2.5 percent to close at 14.45 shillings. Kenyan shares have been buoyed by recent oil discoveries by British explorer Tullow Oil, a trend analysts expect to continue. "People are still very bullish. With the oil finds and exploration expected to start soon, sentiments towards equities have remained quite positive," Atiti added. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 87.40/50 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 87.30/50. The shilling has moved little since the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, with inflation expected to keep rising after lawmakers widened the bracket of goods subject to value-added tax. The bank absorbed 5 billion Kenyan shillings ($57 million) in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos) on Monday. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.62 billion shillings was traded, down from 1.8 billion on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: