FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Safaricom drives Kenyan shares higher, shilling steady
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
September 9, 2013 / 3:29 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Safaricom drives Kenyan shares higher, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Drazen Jorgic
    NAIROBI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rose for the
fourth session in a row on Monday, led by top telecoms operator
Safaricom, which closed 2.5 percent higher as
investors bought the stock ahead of a dividend payment.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index gained 0.3 percent
to 4,722.89 points. The index has recovered after two weeks of
falls as investors booked profits after companies' half-year
results. 
    Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, closed at 8.05 shillings and accounted for 47 percent
of all the shares traded on the Nairobi bourse. 
    Analysts said investors were buying Safaricom, which is up
61 percent this year, before Thursday, when new shareholders
will become ineligible for dividend payouts. The telecoms firm,
which is Kenya's biggest by market value, has a yield of 4
percent.
    "Investors who are looking to book the dividends are coming
in now," said Faith Atiti, analyst at NIC Securities. 
    Kenya Power, the country's electricity
distributor, also saw its shares rise 2.5 percent to close at
14.45 shillings.
    Kenyan shares have been buoyed by recent oil discoveries by
British explorer Tullow Oil, a trend analysts expect to
continue.
    "People are still very bullish. With the oil finds and
exploration expected to start soon, sentiments towards equities
have remained quite positive," Atiti added.
     On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
87.40/50 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of
87.30/50.
    The shilling has moved little since the central bank left
its key interest rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, with
inflation expected to keep rising after lawmakers widened the
bracket of goods subject to value-added tax. 
    The bank absorbed 5 billion Kenyan shillings ($57 million)
in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos) on
Monday. 
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.62 billion
shillings was traded, down from 1.8 billion on Friday. 

  ...........................Shilling spot rates 
 .....................Shilling forward rates 
  .......................Cross rates 
..................................Local contributors 
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
  ...............Treasury bill yields 
..................Central bank open market operations 
.........................Horizontal repo transactions 
,................Daily interbank lending rate 
.............................Kenya Bond pricing 
..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news 
.................................NSE-20 Share Index 
.................................NSE All Share Index 
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index 
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index 
  SPEED GUIDES:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.