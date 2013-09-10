FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EABL, Safaricom push Kenyan shares up for fifth session
September 10, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-EABL, Safaricom push Kenyan shares up for fifth session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with shares)
    By Drazen Jorgic
    NAIROBI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index
 inched higher for a fifth session in a row on Tuesday,
led by the bourse's biggest companies by market capitalisation
Safaricom and East Africa Breweries (EABL).
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.03 percent to
4722.91 points. The index has recovered after two weeks of falls
as investors booked profits after companies' half-year results.
    "It's mostly been large caps that have been driving the
demand on the stock market," said Brenda Kithinji, research
analyst at Standard Investment Bank, referring to Safaricom
 and EABL.
    EABL has attracted foreign investor interest over the past
week and Kenyan shares in general have rallied since the central
bank held key interest rates at 8.5 percent last week.
    "That was supportive for the stock market," added Kithinji.
    Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, closed 0.6 percent higher at 8.10 shillings, while EABL
rose 1.4 percent to finish at 300 shillings. 
    The two companies account for about a third of the entire
Nairobi bourse, with Safaricom shares alone making up 20 percent
of the stock market's value.
    In foreign exchange, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
87.50/60 at the 1300 GMT market close, marginally weaker on
Monday's close of 87.40/50 to the dollar.
    The shilling has moved little since the central bank kept
rates on hold last Tuesday. Inflation is expected to keep rising
after lawmakers widened the bracket of goods subject to
value-added tax. 
    The bank absorbed 5 billion Kenyan shillings ($57 million)
in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos) on
Tuesday. 
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 2.8 billion
shillings was traded, up from 1.62 billion on Monday.
    
 (Editing by James Macharia and Jane Merriman)

