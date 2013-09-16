FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms slightly, stocks down
September 16, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms slightly, stocks down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Main share index down on profit taking
    * Foreign exchange traders watching U.S. Fed Reserve

 (Adds stocks, markets close)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
a touch firmer on Monday, with traders awaiting a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting this week which is seen scaling back a stimulus
that has boosted riskier assets.
    Meanwhile, shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main
NSE-20 Share Index snapped an eight-session winning
streak to close down 0.82 percent at 4,710.36. Equity traders
said investors were booking profit on bluechips. 
    "People have been on the net sell-off, (they're) taking
profit at the moment. I think the market is correcting itself,"
said an analyst at one brokerage.
    East African Breweries shed 0.3 percent to close
at 298 shillings per share after rising by a similar margin
earlier in the session.
    On the foreign exchange market, at close of trade at 1300
GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.50/60 to the
dollar, from Friday's close of 87.55/65.
    Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the
87.30 to 87.70 range in coming days.
    "I think we probably could see further strengthening in the
days ahead," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate trading at
Bank of Africa Kenya.
    The shilling has been supported by the central bank's moves
to drain liquidity, taking shillings out the market for the
eighth straight session on Monday.
    Traders said the shilling's direction may turn on how much
the Fed cuts its monthly asset purchases, which have resulted in
billions of dollars of cheap money flow into emerging markets.
    The shilling is 1.7 percent weaker against the dollar in the
year to date.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.05
billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.38 billion
shillings on Friday.
 (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
