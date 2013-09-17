FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks inch up on foreign appetite
#Africa
September 17, 2013 / 2:58 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks inch up on foreign appetite

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Falling debt yields, improved economic outlook help shares
    * Shilling seen firming as firms pay taxes

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares edged higher on
Tuesday as foreign investors bought banking stocks, encouraged
by signs of an improving economic outlook and strong first half
results for the sector.  
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index closed up 0.1 percent at 4,715.34 points.
    Kenya Commercial Bank, east Africa's largest by assets,
ended trading up 1.1 percent higher at 44.75 shillings per
share. Equity bank, Kenya's largest by customers, closed up 0.75
percent.
    "(It's due to) good positive first half performance and I
think they are also quite optimistic about the macroeconomic
environment, and the interest (rate) is coming down," said Joy
Migongo, research analyst at Kestrel Capital.
    The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Kenya's
economic prospects looked more favourable after a peaceful March
election and investors seemed undeterred by a trial of the
president and his deputy on charges of crimes against humanity.
    High liquidity has pushed debt yields lower on the short end
of Kenya's debt curve, and a further fall in rates is expected
at this week's auctions. 
    The rate of return is looking less attractive as yields fall
towards the central bank's key lending rate, currently set at
8.5 percent, market players said.      
    The Kenyan shilling was steady on Tuesday, but
traders said they expected it to firm slightly in coming
sessions as companies prepare to make domestic tax payments in
the local currency, while stocks edged higher.
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 87.50/60 to the dollar, the same as Monday's close.
    "We're still range-bound within 87.35 to 87.65. We should
see the shilling appreciate a bit because of a tight money
market, as we go into the (payment) of corporate taxes," said a
trader at one commercial bank.
    Corporate taxes are paid quarterly in Kenya, with the next
round of payments expected at the end of September.
    Traders said that for the moment dollar flows into the
market from exporters like tea exporters were being matched by
demand.
    The shilling is 1.5 percent weaker in the year to date.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.50
billion shillings were traded, up from 1.05 billion shillings on
Monday.
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough/Jeremy
Gaunt)

