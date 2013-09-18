FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks climb on foreign demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks rise for second session
    * Shilling steady, eyes on U.S. Fed meeting

 (Adds stocks, markets close)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rose for a second
session on Wednesday, helped by sustained foreign investor
appetite for blue-chip companies, while the shilling held
steady.
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 index
inched up 0.3 percent higher to 4,728.03 points. Stocks traders
say the equity market is increasingly attractive to investors as
yields on the debt market fall and against the backdrop of a
robust economic outlook. 
    Barclays and Co-operative Bank both
closed up 0.6 percent at 17.10 and 16.10 shillings per share
respectively. Safaricom, east Africa's leading telecoms
provider, ended trading up 0.6 percent up at 8.20 shillings.
    "Foreigners are active," Francis Mwangi, an analyst at
Standard Investment Bank, said.
    Debt yields continued to fall on Wednesday. The weighted
average yield on both the Kenyan 182- and 364-day Treasury bill
fell in over-subscribed auctions on Wednesday, the central bank
said. 
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling remained
steady as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting which is set to scale back a stimulus has pumped
money into riskier assets.
    Market players said expectations were that the Fed will
launch only a modest scaling back of its $85 billion monthly
asset buying programme and that such a move was largely priced
in.
    A more drastic reduction could, though, be painful for
frontier currencies like the Kenya shilling.
    "An aggressive tapering would ... pressure the shilling,"
one trader in the Kenyan market said.  
    At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
87.50/60 to the dollar, matching Tuesday's close.
    The shilling is 1.5 percent weaker than the dollar in the
year to date, and has generally held between 87.30 and 87.70
since mid-July.
 
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

