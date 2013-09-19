FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares, shilling gain after Fed delays taper
#Africa
September 19, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares, shilling gain after Fed delays taper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shares in Safaricom hit all-time high
    * Traders expect strong H1 results from telecoms firm

 (Recasts with markets' close)
    By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
gained 0.2 percent and the benchmark share index rose 0.4
percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would
delay tapering its asset-buying programme. 
    The Fed stunned markets with the announcement it needed more
evidence of economic growth, boosting emerging markets assets. 
    On the Nairobi bourse, Safaricom, east Africa's
biggest telecoms firm, hit a record high of 8.45 shillings per
share before shedding some of the gains, leaving the stock up
1.8 percent on the day at 8.35 shillings. 
    The most traded stock of the day, it hauled the benchmark
NSE-20 Share Index up 0.36 percent to 4,745.47 points. 
    Traders forecast strong first-half earnings from the company
after it posted record profits in its financial year ended in
March.
    "Safaricom has surprised the market, continued maintaining
that momentum. The majority of its buying activity is done by
foreigners," said Sterling Investment Bank analyst Moses
Waireri.
    On the foreign exchange market, traders said the shilling
had strengthened to 87.35/45 to the dollar at the market close
from Wednesday's 87.50/60.
    Traders said that there was greenback demand from the energy
sector, but not enough to offset the gains spurred by the Fed's
decision.
        
 (Editing by Richard Lough and Stephen Nisbet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
