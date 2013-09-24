FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms as mall siege nears end, shares dip
#Africa
September 24, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms as mall siege nears end, shares dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling's supply tightens as companies pay taxes
    * Hotelier TPS Eastern Africa shares fall as investors exit

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Tuesday, lifted by tight liquidity in the market and
positive sentiment from investors as as Kenyan authorities said
a stand-off with Islamist militants in a Nairobi shopping mall
was nearing an end.
    In stocks, the main index dipped for a second straight
session.
    The shilling was posted at 87.30/50 to the dollar by the
1300 GMT market close, firmer than Monday's close of 87.45/65.
    "The shilling has firmed because of the tight liquidity and
the KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) victory against the militants,"
said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation.    
    Kenya said it was in control of the Westgate shopping mall
that was attacked at the weekend but was still searching on
Tuesday for Islamists who launched the assault that killed over
62 people. 
    Traders said supply of the local currency had tightened in
the market as companies paid the latest instalment of corporate
tax to the government last week.
    The weighted average interbank lending rate rose for the
10th straight session to 8.4075 percent on Monday, from 7.9367
percent on Friday, as shilling supply tightened. 
    "We expect the shilling to get some support once the siege
is over but nothing too permanent as we enter the end month
cycle," said Bank of Africa in a daily note.
    At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index
 shed 0.2 percent to 4,729.30 points, led down by shares
in TPS Eastern Africa, operator of the Serena chain of
hotels and luxury lodges.
    The hotelier's shares tumbled 6.3 percent to 45 shillings
each.
    Kenya's tourism industry - a big earner of foreign exchange
- is expected to suffer some damage from the shopping centre
siege, especially if governments warn their citizens from
travelling to the east African country. 
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.66 billion
shillings was traded, up from 500 million on Monday.
 (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
