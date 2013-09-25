FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, shares recoup losses
#Africa
September 25, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, shares recoup losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling expected to gain on bond inflows
    * Tight shilling liquidity seen lifting shilling
    * Shilling recover has foreign investors returns

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Wednesday in anticipation that an oversubscribed
12-year infrastructure bond sale will increase dollar inflows
into an illiquid shilling market, while shares recouped loses in
the last two sessions.
    The shilling was posted at 87.10/30 per dollar by the 1300
GMT market close, stronger than Tuesday's close of 87.30/50.
    "The shilling might continue strengthening due to the tight
liquidity and also (dollar) inflows expected after the auction,"
said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
    As expected, the bond was oversubscribed and paid a weighted
average yield of 12.363 percent. 
    Tight liquidity due to tax payments by companies to the
government last week has helped the shilling withstand the shock
of an Islamist militant attack on a Nairobi mall that killed at
least 67 people. 
    The weighted average interbank lending rate rose for the
11th straight session to 8.6198 percent on Tuesday, from 8.4075
percent on Monday. 
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index gained
0.3 percent to 4,746.70 points. The index had slipped in the
last two session as foreign investors reacted to the Islamist
militant attack on a mall in the capital.
    Standard Investment Bank said on a daily note foreign
investors accounted for 61 percent of Wednesday's trade.
    Safaricom,  east Africa's biggest telecoms firm
and one of the bourse's most traded stocks, climbed 1.8 percent
to 8.40 shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank,
the country's largest bank by assets, rose 2.2 percent to 46
shillings.
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 913 million
shillings was traded, down from 1.66 billion on Tuesday.    
 ($1 = 87.4 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)

