UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling, shares extend recovery after mall attack

* Shilling firms on offshore dollar inflows after bond sale * Stocks rise for the second session on foreign buys (Adds markets close, stocks) By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling and shares gained on Thursday, lifted by foreign investors paying for a 12-year infrastructure bond and buying local stocks after an Islamist militant attack on a Nairobi mall ended. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.90/87.10 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's closing rate of 87.10/30. The bond auction was oversubscribed, as widely expected, due to heavy demand from both local and offshore investors. The sale further tightened the supply of shillings in an illiquid market due to companies paying taxes since last week. The supply squeeze helped the shilling bounce back from some weakness seen around a dramatic four-day siege of a Nairobi shopping mall that killed at least 67. Somali al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. "(The shilling) seems to be going against all odds and gaining quite a bit," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, asked if the fallout of the siege had hurt the shilling. The weighted average interest rate on the banks' overnight borrowing window rose for the 12th straight session to 8.7866 percent on Wednesday from 8.6198 percent on Tuesday. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index added 0.3 percent to 4,764.12 points. "The market continues to shrug off the terror attack incident," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "Foreign participation remained strong today." Fuel marketer KenolKobil rose 4.4 percent to 8.35 shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, rose 1.1 percent to 46.50 shillings. In debt, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.109 percent at auction from 9.139 percent last week. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 302.6 million shillings were traded, down from 912.5 million on Wednesday. (Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Christina Fincher)