UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens slightly, shares dip

* Importer end-month demand for dollars weighs on shilling * Liquidity tightens due to tea bonus payments * Safaricom slides on profit taking after rally (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by importers buying dollars to meet end-of-month supply payments, while market heavyweight Safaricom dragged the main share index lower. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.70/90 per dollar, slightly weaker than Friday's close of 84.60/80. Kenyan markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. "End-month customer orders (for dollars) have started coming in, so we see the shilling under some pressure," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. It was still close to a four-month high of 84.50 touched on Oct. 8, lifted by strong foreign investor demand for Kenyan debt and shares. Some traders said tighter liquidity as a few big banks hold up 51.3 billion shillings ($605.7 million) in tea bonus payments could support the shilling this week. Tea bonuses are usually paid to small-scale farmers in mid-October. The east African nation is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, bringing in $1.2 billion in 2012. "This (has) left many banks looking to borrow and pushed the lending rate above 11 percent, providing psychological support to the shilling," Bank of Africa said in a daily note. The main share index dropped 0.1 percent to 4,943.83 points, led down by Safaricom, the leading telecoms provider in the country and most traded stock on the bourse. It shed 1.6 percent to 8.95 shillings a share, which traders attributed to profit taking after a rally that saw the stock hit an all-time high of 9.50 shillings on Oct. 8. It is the second best-performing stock on the market, up 80 percent so far this year. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 895 million shillings was traded, up from 658 million traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Robin Pomeroy)