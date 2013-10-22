FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens slightly, shares dip
October 22, 2013 / 2:24 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens slightly, shares dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Importer end-month demand for dollars weighs on shilling
    * Liquidity tightens due to tea bonus payments
    * Safaricom slides on profit taking after rally

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling slipped on
Tuesday, weighed down by importers buying dollars to meet
end-of-month supply payments, while market heavyweight Safaricom
 dragged the main share index lower.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.70/90 per dollar, slightly weaker than
Friday's close of 84.60/80. Kenyan markets were closed on Monday
for a holiday. 
    "End-month customer orders (for dollars) have started coming
in, so we see the shilling under some pressure," said John Muli,
a trader at African Banking Corporation.      
    It was still close to a four-month high of 84.50 touched on
Oct. 8, lifted by strong foreign investor demand for Kenyan debt
and shares.
    Some traders said tighter liquidity as a few big banks hold
up 51.3 billion shillings ($605.7 million) in tea bonus payments
could support the shilling this week.
    Tea bonuses are usually paid to small-scale farmers in
mid-October.
    The east African nation is the world's biggest exporter of
black tea and the crop is one of its largest foreign exchange
earners, bringing in $1.2 billion in 2012.     
    "This (has) left many banks looking to borrow and pushed the
lending rate above 11 percent, providing psychological support
to the shilling," Bank of Africa said in a daily note.
    The main share index dropped 0.1 percent to
4,943.83 points, led down by Safaricom, the leading telecoms
provider in the country and most traded stock on the bourse.
    It shed 1.6 percent to 8.95 shillings a share, which traders
attributed to profit taking after a rally that saw the stock hit
an all-time high of 9.50 shillings on Oct. 8.
    It is the second best-performing stock on the market, up 80
percent so far this year.
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 895 million
shillings was traded, up from 658 million traded on Friday.
   ($1 = 84.7000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by George Obulutsa and Robin Pomeroy)

