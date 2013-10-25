FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling slips, tight liquidity seen supporting
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Kenyan shilling slips, tight liquidity seen supporting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dollar buying by importers
brought a slight weakening of the Kenyan shilling on Friday,
though traders said the African currency is likely to play in
recent ranges after a month-long squeeze on liquidity.
    The shilling was posted at 84.85/95 to the dollar at
0804 GMT, against Thursday's close of 84.70/80. 
    "We've seen some interbank guys buying (dollars) on the back
of customer demand," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
    The currency has been hemmed in the 84.50-85.00 range this
week as tight liquidity on money markets makes it expensive for
banks to hold long dollar positions.
    Heavy demand for Kenyan government debt as well as equities
from offshore and local investors this month has drained
shillings from the market. Payment of annual bonuses to tea
farmers this week has also increased the tightness.
    On the money market, the overnight weighted average
interbank rate rose to 11.1706 percent on Wednesday from 11.1706
percent on Tuesday, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept.
17. 
    "As long as there is tightness in the money markets the
shilling will play back and forth in this range," Kinuthia said.
 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by David Goodman)

