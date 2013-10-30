FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks rise, investors bet on strong bank earnings
October 30, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks rise, investors bet on strong bank earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bourse turnover jumps after Tuesday technical hitch
    * Shilling stronger as month-end importer demand rises
    * Expectations for solid bank results support stock market

 (Recasts with market close, adds stocks)
    NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan stocks rose on Wednesday
as investors bet that banks would post strong third-quarter
results, while the shilling firmed a touch as commercial lenders
trimmed long dollar positions.
    Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6
percent to 4970.88 points as turnover surpassed 1 billion
shillings ($11.74 million), double the typical daily average,
after a technical glitch halted trading for the whole of
Tuesday's session.
    "There was a lot of activity on banking stocks ahead of
their third quarter earnings," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research
analyst at Kingdom Securities.
    Kuyoh said the Central Bank of Kenya's key lending rate
 remained relatively low at 8.5 percent. Traders
said that was likely to keep driving growth in loan books.
    Leading the winners, however, were ARM Cement and
Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, up 3.9
percent and 3.3 percent respectively.
    "The government has just closed the infrastructure bond and
investors anticipate cement (producers) will do well," Kuyoh
said.
    On the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling was
lifted by commercial banks selling dollars as month-end importer
demand for the U.S. currency subsided.
    "Month-end demand for dollars had weighed on the shilling,
but it seems the orders are reducing," said John Muli, a trader
at African Banking Corporation.
    The shilling closed at 85.10/20 per dollar, a touch stronger
than Tuesday's close of 85.20/30.
 
  ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza and Richard Lough; Editing by James
Macharia)

