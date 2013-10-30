UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks rise, investors bet on strong bank earnings

* Bourse turnover jumps after Tuesday technical hitch * Shilling stronger as month-end importer demand rises * Expectations for solid bank results support stock market (Recasts with market close, adds stocks) NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan stocks rose on Wednesday as investors bet that banks would post strong third-quarter results, while the shilling firmed a touch as commercial lenders trimmed long dollar positions. Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 4970.88 points as turnover surpassed 1 billion shillings ($11.74 million), double the typical daily average, after a technical glitch halted trading for the whole of Tuesday's session. "There was a lot of activity on banking stocks ahead of their third quarter earnings," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities. Kuyoh said the Central Bank of Kenya's key lending rate remained relatively low at 8.5 percent. Traders said that was likely to keep driving growth in loan books. Leading the winners, however, were ARM Cement and Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, up 3.9 percent and 3.3 percent respectively. "The government has just closed the infrastructure bond and investors anticipate cement (producers) will do well," Kuyoh said. On the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling was lifted by commercial banks selling dollars as month-end importer demand for the U.S. currency subsided. "Month-end demand for dollars had weighed on the shilling, but it seems the orders are reducing," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The shilling closed at 85.10/20 per dollar, a touch stronger than Tuesday's close of 85.20/30. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data ECI&AFR ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza and Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)