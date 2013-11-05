FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on tight liquidity, shares dip
November 5, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on tight liquidity, shares dip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Central bank holds key rate at 8.5 pct
    * Liquidity squeeze pushes up overnight borrowing rate

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed
on Tuesday after a liquidity crunch raised the costs of
overnight borrowing and prompted banks to sell dollars, traders
said.
    After the 1300 GMT market close, the Central Bank of Kenya
said in a statement it was leaving its key lending rate
 unchanged at 8.50 percent, in line with market
expectations.
    The central bank said the liquidity squeeze in the interbank
market was caused by a "skewed distribution of liquidity in the
market", without providing further details.
    "With these elevated interest rates it's hard for banks to
hold dollars," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
    Central bank data showed the liquidity crunch had pushed the
overnight interbank lending rates up to 11.8354 percent on
Monday from 11.7116 percent on Friday. 
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.25/45 per dollar
from Monday's close of 85.40/60.
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped
0.2 percent to 4,954.69 points.
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 5.4 billion
shillings was traded as the market resumed normal trading after
a technical hitch halted Monday's session.
 ($1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
