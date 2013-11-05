UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on tight liquidity, shares dip

* Central bank holds key rate at 8.5 pct * Liquidity squeeze pushes up overnight borrowing rate (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday after a liquidity crunch raised the costs of overnight borrowing and prompted banks to sell dollars, traders said. After the 1300 GMT market close, the Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement it was leaving its key lending rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, in line with market expectations. The central bank said the liquidity squeeze in the interbank market was caused by a "skewed distribution of liquidity in the market", without providing further details. "With these elevated interest rates it's hard for banks to hold dollars," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Central bank data showed the liquidity crunch had pushed the overnight interbank lending rates up to 11.8354 percent on Monday from 11.7116 percent on Friday. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.25/45 per dollar from Monday's close of 85.40/60. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped 0.2 percent to 4,954.69 points. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 5.4 billion shillings was traded as the market resumed normal trading after a technical hitch halted Monday's session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data ECI&AFR ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)