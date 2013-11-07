FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tight money market supports Kenyan shilling
November 7, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Tight money market supports Kenyan shilling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tightening supply on Kenya's
money markets supported the shilling on Thursday, with
traders expecting the currency to firm slightly in coming
sessions.
    By 0732 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
85.30/40 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of
85.25/45.
    "The market is very tight. The bias is for the shilling to
strengthen if the central bank stays out of the money market,"
said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank.
    The central bank injected 7 billion shillings ($82 million)
into the money markets the previous day, using reverse repos, at
a weighted average rate of 11.855 percent, but traders said it
did little to ease liquidity. 
    They said annual tea bonus payments over the last two weeks
had concentrated shilling supply at a few commercial banks,
pushing interest rates on the interbank market higher.
    The weighted average interbank rate rose for the third
straight session to 12.3635 percent on Wednesday from 12.0688
percent on Tuesday. 
    "There is very little (dollar) buying pressure ...due to
lack of liquidity. The shilling could easily touch 85.00," said
a trader at one commercial bank.
 ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Toby Chopra)

